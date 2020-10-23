Spirit Mountain Preparing For Ski Swap Event

Preparations for the 48th Annual Ski Swap are underway.

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Mountain is preparing for the 48th annual ski swap event.

The resort will have hundreds of new and used equipment at the swap starting Friday and running through Sunday.

The goal is to help people get excited for the winter season.

“Helping kids get out in the snow. Skiing and snowboarding. Enjoying spirit mountain in the winter. It’s a great way for people to sell their equipment and help support a local non-profit,” Spirit Mountain Resort Services Co-Director, Jon Regenold says.

With all the fresh powder on the ground this week Spirit Mountain has brought out their snow guns.

They could start making snow as early as Friday.

For more information on the ski swap, click here: Team Duluth Ski Swap