Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Friday, October 23
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 129,863 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Friday morning and 13 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,314 in Minnesota.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 2,614,124 tests have been completed to date.
There are 114,679 patients who no longer require isolation.
So far, 9,338 patients have required hospitalization and 2,510 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.
Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:
Carlton: 411 – 1 death
Cook: 12
Itasca: 706– 17 deaths
Koochiching: 165 – 4 death
Lake: 115
St. Louis: 2,850 – 65 deaths
Ashland: 251 – 3 death
Bayfield: 192 – 1 death
Douglas: 715 – 1 death
Iron: 177 – 1 death
Sawyer: 353 – 1 death
Gogebic: 233 – 1 death
As of Friday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 186,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,703 deaths.
Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.
