VP Pence to Host Campaign Rally in Hibbing Monday

HIBBING, Minn.-Vice President Mike Pence will be in Hibbing Monday to deliver remarks for a “Make America Great Again” rally.

It will be held at the Range Regional Airport at 1 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Pence was last in the area for a rally in Duluth in late August, which was followed up by a visit from President Donald Trump in September.

