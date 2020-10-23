Wis. Democrat’s Bus Tour Encourages Public to Vote

SUPERIOR, Wis.– With the election just over a week away, Wisconsin leaders made a stop in Superior to encourage early voting.

Wisconsin Democrat’s “What’s At Stake” bus tour stopped in Superior. State Senator Janet Bewley, State Representative Nick Milroy, and Superior Mayor Jim Paine spoke about what issues they say is on the line this election.

They also mentioned tips for early voting. Suggesting that people drop off their absentee ballot to the city clerk’s office to ensure your vote gets counted in time.

“This is a great way for people to get put, participate in democracy, to vote early and not jeopardize other people’s health,” said Milroy.

“The other part is simple convenience. Nobody likes long lines on Election Day,” said Mayor Paine. “That causes people to not want to vote. And so if we can minimize the amount of people showing up on Election Day, that’s more people that get to participate in our democracy.”

The bus tour has made other stops along the way including the cities of Madison, Milwaukee, and Green Bay. More stops are planned for cities like Hudson and Eau Claire.