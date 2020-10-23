Zenith Auto Glass Provides Free Service to Help Northlanders Get Donations

Zenith Auto Glass in Duluth is accepting donations through the end of the month, whether it be coats, hats or boots in exchange for a free glass chip repair.

All it takes is one donation of clothing to get the free service.

Management says it’s important to help out the community in this capacity, especially as the weather gets colder.

“Well, honestly, I didn’t expect to get attention for this and normally we don’t look for that, we just want to do what’s right in our community,” said George Weller, the president of Zenith Auto Glass. “And it feels good, it always feels good to help people.”

The regular price for a free glass chip repair is about 80 dollars.