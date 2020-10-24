Duluth Amateur Hockey Association Holds Gear Exchange

DULUTH, Minn. – For the past two weeks, Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) has been collecting new and used hockey gear and equipment. And on Saturday, the gear exchange took place, letting families and players get the gear they need for the upcoming season.

All day, tables were set up outside the Heritage Center for families to look at and take what they need. There were tables of jerseys, helmets, pads, skates, hockey bags and more in both adult and youth sizes. All donated gear was sanitized and the gear was free to take, you just had to show proof of player confirmation for the upcoming season.

“With COVID, we had to get kind of creative with fundraising and hockey’s kind of an expensive sport and I want to get rid of that connotation like you can’t play because it’s too much money. Everyone should be able to play and this is one way that we can do it and make hockey more available to the families in Duluth,” DAHA marketing and communications specialist Bailey Olson said.

DAHA will be putting up a Facebook swap later this year on their Facebook page which will allow families to set and buy equipment throughout the hockey season.