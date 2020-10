Duluth East Boys Soccer Falls in Section 7AA Championship

The Greyhounds finish the season with a 12-2 record.

DULUTH, Minn. – After pulling off the road upset earlier this week to clinch home field advantage, the Duluth East boys soccer team was unable to keep the momentum going on Saturday, as Centennial got the 3-0 win to claim the Section 7AA Championship.

Cal Babiash, Will Miers and Garrett Miers scored for the Cougars.

