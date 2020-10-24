Girls Swimming and Diving: Mesabi East Wins Section 7A Title, Grand Rapids Repeats as Section 8A Champ

Mesabi East took home the section 7A title with 426.5 points while Grand Rapids won the section 8A title with 535 points.

DULUTH, Minn. – The girls swimming and diving season wrapped up this weekend with section meets happening all over the state. In section 7A, the meet was held at three different pools, Duluth, Mesabi East and Hibbing, with three to four teams competing at each school and the results were put together online to determine the winner.

Mesabi East girls took home the Section 7A title with 426.5 points, while Hibbing came in second with 321.5 points and Duluth Denfeld finished third with 275 points.

In Section 8A, Grand Rapids won its second straight title with 535 total points. Three Thunderhawks relay teams took home wins, while Hannah Rauzi won the 100 freestyle and Sophia Verke won the backstroke.