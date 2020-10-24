Northwestern Volleyball Wins First Regional Championship Since 2006

BARRON, Wis. – The #3 seed Northwestern continued its stellar second half of the season, upsetting #1 seed Barron 3-1 (26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21) in the WIAA D2 Regional Championship to win its first regional title since 2006.

Brynn Erickson and Allison Luoma led the way with 12 kills each while Brinley Tonn recorded 36 assists.

Northwestern improves to 5-6 on the season after dropping their first four matches of the season. The Tigers advance to the sectional semifinals on Thursday. Brackets will be announced after teams are reseeded.