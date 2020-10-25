Boo at the Zoo Finds Success During Pandemic

DULUTH, Minn.– Lake Superior Zoo’s popular Halloween event Boo at the Zoo wrapped up for the season Sunday.

The event has welcomed over 4,000 guests into the zoo during first two weekends and had a sellout for Saturday’s trick-or-treating activities.

Attendance for the event was around the same as past years but a little lower because of the timed ticketing to keep visitors socially distanced. After being closed for 85 days due to the pandemic, management says the Halloween event was crucial for the zoo financially.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, and its funds that we really rely on to continue through the winter when it gets colder and it starts slowing down a little bit at the zoo,” said Lake Superior Zoo CEO Haley Cope.

Zoo Management says past boo at the zoo brings in around $75-85,000 in revenue. They will be announcing the official numbers from the 2020 event in the coming weeks.