DPD, St. Louis County Hosts Drug Take Back Day

DULUTH, Minn.– More than 67,000 Americans died in 2018 from prescription drug overdoses. Today for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Duluth Police is offering a way to safely dispose of unused drugs.

The Duluth Police Department and St. Louis County Public Health hosted a drug take back event to give people an easy way to get rid of prescription drugs and raise awareness about the potential misuse of medications.

Police say flushing drugs down the toilet or improperly throwing them away is bad for the environment. Plus bringing them in they say keeps them out of the hands of others who could misuse them.

“Even more importantly, you don’t want these sorts of things just sitting in your medicine cabinets for long periods of time. They could get into the hands of people that can cause them a lot of harm,” said Lieutenant Robin Roeser of the Duluth Police Department.

If you didn’t get a chance to go today, the Duluth Police Department always accepts any unused drugs during their office hours.