Fall Music Festival for Teens to Pursue Musical Dreams

SUPERIOR, Wis.– As the Spooktacular was going on, other businesses in Superior enjoyed the festivities.

Going Postal and Thirsty Pagan hosted a fall music festival. Proceeds from donations at the event will go to the Bluebird Foundation, which gives teenage kids scholarships to pursue their musical dreams.

Bands of all ages, including the all teenage band Born Too Late, played for people taking a break from the Spooktacular. Event runners say it was great to have that festival feeling again.

“You look around, every single parking spots on the street are taken because like I said there are 3-4,000 people that are stopping by,” said Thirsty Pagan Owner Steve Knauss. “There’s bonfires here so everybody’s staying warm, there’s things to drink, there’s a really good musical and festival atmosphere here that’s happening.”

People at the festival could also enjoy drinks from thirsty pagan and from the Connolly’s pop-up stand.