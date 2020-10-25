Former Bulldog Peter Krieger Signs With ECHL’s Indy Fuel

Krieger spent the past season in Sweden with Vasterviks IK where he recorded 12 goals and 10 assists in 52 games.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD forward Peter Krieger has signed a contract with the Indy Fuel, the ECHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks, for the upcoming season.

Krieger spent two seasons with the Bulldogs, scoring 20 goals and recording 34 assists and was part of both national championship teams in 2018 and 2019. Prior to that, Krieger spent two seasons at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.