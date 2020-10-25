Pitbull Awareness Month Wrapped Up with Fundraiser at 7 West Miller Hill

Every year during the month of October the restaurant raises money for the Minnesota Pitbull Rescue.

DULUTH, Minn.- October is Pitbull Awareness Month, and on Sunday 7 West Taphouse on Miller Hill hosted a party to wrap up its month-long fundraiser.

Every year during the month of October the restaurant raises money for the Minnesota Pitbull Rescue offering t-shirts and different pitbull-themed gifts.

$10 from every event ticket went to the organization.

The General Manager of 7 West has a special connection to the month. “”It’s just near and dear to my heart cause I have a pitbull,” Jen Wright said.

She hopes the awareness month can help change peoples’ minds about the stereotypes she says surrounds the breed.

“So they’re great dogs they’re loving I think that people need to educate themselves about pitbulls and understand that there’s a lot involved in raising them and loving them but they’re great dogs,” said Wright.

The Minnesota Pitbull Rescue works to find pitbulls homes helps with veterinary needs and educates people about the breed.