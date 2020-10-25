Screams Return to Superior for the 2020 Superior Spooktacular

SUPERIOR, Wis.– The pandemic couldn’t keep away the ghouls and goblins that pack Superior every year as the annual Superior Spooktacular continued.

With Halloween just a week away, people from the Twin Ports have gathered for a Superior Spooktacular unlike any other.

In recent years there would be a parade and other activities but the pandemic makes the event look a bit different this year.

The Spider Dash was still a go, as kids and their families ran out in waves of 50 at a time. Dressed up in a costume or not, masks were a new feature as kids got rushed to get their hands on that Halloween candy.

The highlight of the dash for the Loenzal family was getting some treats.

“Candy! Candy, candy,” the family all said with excitement.

Hoping to grab Reese’s, 3 Musketeers, and anything chocolate, this is the first year they all come together as a group. And they are glad the event was still able to go on.

“And it’s really cool. We all can stay safe while having fun,” said Kamron Loenzal, one of the kids getting candy.

“It’s been nice. It’s been a very, very good time, the costumes are neat. It’s like normal,” said their mother Jessica.

After the Spider Run was the North End Nightmare 5k, hosted by Grandma’s. While this isn’t the first race they’ve done during the pandemic, organizers say any chance to put one on is a win.

“It’s really fun for our staff and we’ve really counted our blessings since the spring about events that we have. And they look a little bit different,” said Zach Schneider, Marketing and Public Relations Director for Grandma’s Marathon. “To be able to get together and have an event makes it feel a little bit more like normal.”

Due to the pandemic, the 5k race became a 2 mile run. Masks were required in all public areas and runners were sent in waves every 10 minutes to keep runners socially distant.

“This is the perfect race because you get to dress up, to be creative on your own right but then we try to be creative throughout the race course as well,” said Schneider.

Runners in costumes aren’t the only unique part of this grandma’s race. While racers go through, it quickly turns from a race into a haunted house. As ghouls and zombies try to scare the participants.

This was Missy and Lilly Cattel’s first two mile race. For the mother daughter duo, getting through the terror was harder than getting a good time.

“To make it through the zombies and to finish,” said Missy. “It means a lot. Mother [and] daughter, coming out and doing a race. It’s something fun and a good memory.”

The North End Nightmare will be Grandma’s last race for the 2020 season, as they prep for 2021 races coming in March.