Denfeld’s Keegan Chastey Talks Mr. Soccer Nomination

The senior striker is a finalist for the Mr. Soccer award, which is given to the best senior player in the state.

DULUTH, Minn. – After helping the Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team win their third section title in the past five seasons, forward Keegan Chastey may have to make room on his mantle for another award.

The senior striker is a finalist for the Mr. Soccer award, which is given to the best senior player in the state. Chastey spoke after last week’s section title game with his reaction to being nominated.

“It’s a great honor. I’m very honored to receive it. Similar to the team, just a lot of hard work going into that. We’ll see how it goes. A big honor and very thankful for everyone including my teammates and coaches who helped me get to that point,” said Chastey.

The winner will be announced Saturday at a virtual event. Duluth Marshall’s Maren Friday is also up for Ms. Soccer award as well.