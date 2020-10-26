East’s Joe Vos, Esko’s Noah Furcht Commit to Kirkwood CC Baseball Team

Vos and Furcht are teammates on the Minnesota Blizzard travel baseball team.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East’s Joe Vos has committed to joining the Kirkwood Community College baseball team.

That is the second Northland commit to join the Eagles, as Esko’s Noah Furcht also committed there about two months ago. It also helps that they are teammates on the Minnesota Blizzard travel baseball team.

“I hadn’t even been talking to Kirkwood really. I hadn’t really been in contact. I didn’t really know much about the school at all. I saw he committed to Kirkwood and I was like a lot of people are going to these junior colleges to try and get that extra year so I had to look into it. And so I talked to the coach a little bit, learn more about their program and realized that it was a perfect fit for what I wanted to do,” said Vos.

“I was super excited. So there’s now three of us on my travel team that are committed there. Joe, Trent, another guy from the cities and I are all going there. I was super excited that we have three of us now just to have familiar faces on a new team,” Furcht said.

Fun fact: Duluth East head coach Chris Siljendahl played his college ball at Kirkwood as well.