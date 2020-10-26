Gov. Walz: Stop Large Campaign Rallies, Gatherings

Gov. Walz is pleading with people to avoid large gatherings, like campaign rallies, and even family functions especially where people aren't wearing a mask or social distancing.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is facing a goalline stand of sorts with COVID-19 as case numbers continue to rise in and outside the state.

He says the next six to twelve weeks will be critical to follow health guidelines to help keep Minnesota from seeing even higher infection rates that could overwhelm hospitals and kill more people.

We’ve asked campaigns to adhere to CDC guidance and Minnesota Department of Health guidance. These large rallies that are unmasked and elected officials going to I just have to be candid they are incredibly unhelpful,” says Gov. Walz.

The Governor added he understands COVID-19 fatigue is very real for many people, but he says the state needs to be smart right now to avoid losing control of the virus.