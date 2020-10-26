LAN Gaming Makes a Comeback at Local Computer Shop

DULUTH, Minn.– Techstars on Woodland Ave in Duluth is known for repairing computers, gaming consoles, and cell phones. After a donation of computers from a local gas station, the shop now hopes to use something old to make something new in the form of LAN games.

Techstars has set up four LAN gaming stations in their shop. Offering a way for anyone to come in and play video games.

“It’s like a modern-day arcade,” said Techstars Owner Anthony Murphy. “Bringing old school back a little bit.”

What are LAN games? Short for local area network, LAN games are multiplayer video games that people can play together through different computers using a physical cord. Featuring video games from the early 2000s.

Local area networks started because the internet was too slow,” said Murphy.

Techstars Owner Anthony Murphy says they wanted to be creative with their extra inventory. So management decided to provide something to do that brings people together in one room. They say the space can be used for an after school activity, a birthday party, or just a small get together.

“We were just like, let’s see if we can maybe put a LAN together,” said Murphy. “Find some games, find some people that would be interested in that. so that’s what we did.”

The games are free to play. A group of people can just walk in and ask to play at no cost. And if a player gets hungry, Techstars will be offering classic gaming snacks like chips and pop.

Following COVID-19 protocols, plexiglass barriers are set up in between computers, surfaces are routinely sanitized, and masks are required.

While the older games are nostalgic for people like Murphy, he also wants it to be a gateway for younger generations to enjoy LAN games from years ago.

“People can come together [and] socialize. Not just over radio waves or the internet but person to person, shoulder to shoulder, in some extent anyways,” said Murphy. “There’s great games if you haven’t tried them. There’s a lot of great games out there.

In addition to being open during business hours, management at Techstars says they would be willing to stay open longer or open up on weekends if the demand is there for LAN gaming at the shop.