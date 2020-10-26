Local Target Awarded For Helping Workers With Disabilities

One local big box store was recognized for being a model to other employers, specifically when it comes to employing those with different abilities.

The Target store on Miller Trunk Highway was awarded as an outstanding employer of people with disabilities. The store was nominated by Trilium Works!, which is an employment services agency in Duluth.

“Being more and more inclusive of peoples’ strengths and abilities and it’s not about peoples’ deficits and weaknesses which is exactly the type of employer we all want to work for,” said Josh Howie, the executive director of Trilium Works!

The award coincides with October as National Disability Employment Awareness month and celebrates the work of those with disabilities.