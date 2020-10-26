National Security Advisor Meets With Mining Industry Leaders at Round Table Discussion

The goal of their discussion was to cite a supply chain shortage of critical minerals and the role the Iron Range plays allowing the U.S to harvest those minerals here versus depending on foreign nations.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – President Trumps Security Advisor met with Congressman Pete Stauber Monday afternoon to talk about the climate of mining in the Northland.

The two were also accompanied by the director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, Dr. Peter Navarro.

They gathered for a round table with leaders of the mining industry.

“Because of the blessings of the minerals of oil and gas that we have in this country we’re energy independent for the first time in 50 years. That gives us tremendous strategic advantages against Russia and other adversary countries. We don’t have to go to the Middle East, we don’t have to go to adversaries to purchase our oil. We’ve got our oil and gases here,” U.S National Security Advisor, Robert O’Brien says.

After their round table discussion, O’Brien and Dr. Navarro headed off to two cities in Wisconsin and then back to Washington to report to the President on the role the Midwest plays in our nations national security.