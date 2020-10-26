Northwestern Volleyball Team Prepare for Section Semi-Finals

The Tigers will face conference foe St. Croix Falls in the section semi-finals Thursday.

MAPLE, Wis. – The Northwestern volleyball team are still alive in the Division II WIAA tournament after knocking off Barron on Saturday for their first regional title since 2006.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for the Tigers, who dropped their first four matches of the season. But now, they’ve built up a lot of momentum as an impressive underdog in the playoffs.

“I think that that really motivated us because we were pretty close with our sets and we were pretty close by our losses. And that just really motivated us to pull out those extra few points to start winning,” said sophomore Brinley Tonn.

“We do have a pretty strong tradition here and volleyball was a part of that a while back. We had one graduating class that had 99 wins from freshman to senior year. We’ve had success in the past and just to get back to that, it’s pretty fun. And since we’re a young group, I’m hoping that we can keep that going for quite some time,” head coach Charlie Hessel said.

The Tigers now move on to face conference foe St. Croix Falls in the section semi-finals Thursday. The Saints were a perfect 10-0 this season, including 8-0 in the conference.