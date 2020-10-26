Portion of Duluth Library Now Accessible By Appointment

DULUTH, Minn. – This is the first time the library has been open since March, letting people into the building to access the internet.

The computer center allows for 10 people at the center at one time in order to give people their distance and to make it as safe as possible for those in the community.

“Getting access to computers and being able to go online is just so important these days for people who are looking for jobs or even keeping in touch with family and friends with our kind of restricted social bubbles these days,” said Carla Powers, the library manager.

To keep things safe, plexiglass surrounds each of the computers, and keyboard covers are in place to keep them sanitary.

There is also lots of hand sanitizer and visitors have to wear masks.

Health questions are also asked before people come in to make sure they are healthy and well.

“The library has been a public gathering space for decades and unfortunately we’re not really able to provide that kind of service but just getting people into take care of some their business in-person, which is so important to them, is just really gratifying,” said Powers.

The schedule for the next opening is on November 17th. At that point, the building will open up to visitors who will get access to all their collections.

Keep an eye on the library website to double-check as things are tentative when it comes to scheduling.