Prep Volleyball: Virginia Hands Proctor First Loss of Season; Chisholm Stays Unbeaten with Win Over Eveleth-Gilbert

The Blue Devils were victorious at home, while the Bluestreaks picked up a win on the road.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – The Virginia volleyball team snapped a two-game losing streak as the picked up the home win over Proctor 3-0 Monday night. The loss was the Rails’ first of the season.

In other prep volleyball action, Chisholm improved to 4-0 as they got a road sweep over Eveleth-Gilbert 3-0.