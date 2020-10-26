Socktoberfest Provides Socks to Those In Need

It's the fourth year of a unique month-long sock drive in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – It’s the fourth year of a unique month-long sock drive in Superior.

Any kind of socks is requested for Socktoberfest, whether it be dress socks, children’s socks or tube socks.

The sock drive is bringing in items for places like Harbor House Crisis Shelters, Ruth House and Solid Rock Mission.

Last year, Socktoberfest brought in about 2,500 pairs of socks from Superior.

“I think it gives you a sense of belonging with the community,” said Mike Lucas and Sandy Peterson, the organizers of the event. “We all come together, especially with what’s going on right now, it really feels great to help the community with all the craziness in the world.”

New socks can be dropped off at a variety of locations in Superior including at Empire Coffee, Scott Wallin CPA, Sutherland CBD, Empower Nutrition and the Superior-Douglas County YMCA through Oct. 31.