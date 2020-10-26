UMD Men’s Hockey Debut at #3 in First USCHO Poll

DULUTH, Minn. – The first Division I U.S. College Hockey Online poll was released Monday and the UMD men’s hockey team debuts at #3.

The Bulldogs are one of four NCHC teams on the list, including North Dakota, who occupy the top spot. Dating back to the end of last season, UMD has won five straight games, including nine of their last 10.

The Bulldogs have been ranked top 20 in every USCHO poll since March 7th of 2016. They’ll open their season December 1st in the NCHC bubble in Omaha.