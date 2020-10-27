BNSF Railway Will Resume Payments for Accumulating Taconite Dust

After months of conversation, the BNSF railway will resume payments to those in the Allouez community to help clean up the accumulating taconite dust.

Homeowners had previously been getting a yearly check to help clean the dust off of their homes that came from the nearby taconite facility but the process was unexpectedly upended.

However, the company is now going to honor the reimbursement claims for cleanup for houses that are within a half-mile of the facility and conveyor belt.

“Today, we can celebrate that BN is making some adjustments and making sure that they are honoring the neighborhood that we share,” said Jenny Van Sickle, a city councilor.

In a statement, BNSF says the company is still finalizing the details but its intent is to ensure that “property owners in the impacted area are compensated accordingly.”