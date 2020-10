Area Team Tops Duluth Team at Boys High School All-Star Soccer Game

Grand Rapids forward Nic Langlois finished with a hat trick and was named All-Star Game MVP.

DULUTH, Minn. – A four-goal second half would be the difference as the Area Team defeated the Duluth Team 6-1 Tuesday night in the 2020 Essentia Health Boys Soccer All-Star Game at Public Schools Stadium.

