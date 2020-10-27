Bayfield County Sees Second COVID-19 Related Death

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – On Tuesday, the Bayfield County Health Department announced a second death of a county resident due to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bayfield county reported 225 confirmed cases of covid an increase of 4 cases from the day before.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members and our prayers are with the patient’s family and friends,” stated Sara Wartman, Health Officer for Bayfield County.

To date, over 200,000 people across Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,852 deaths in the state from the virus.

Bayfield health officials say residents need to continue to be mindful of possible exposure when out in public, work, school, visiting friends and family, and attending gatherings.

“Many residents are exposing others without realizing they are putting others at elevated risk” stated Wartman.

“There are simple measures everyone can take to protect themselves and others. The more things we can do to lower our risk of exposure, the quicker the transmission rate will slow and the better off our

communities will be” stated Wartman.