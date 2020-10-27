City Of Superior Looking For More Poll Workers

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Election day is one week away, but the City of Superior is running short on enough poll workers.

As this year’s election may result in a record-breaking turnout, the city is hoping to fill about two dozen spots to help out throughout the rest of early voting and on election day.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine says the health concerns surrounding the pandemic are one of the reasons for the shortage.

“The election is a large indoor gathering, which we know is the most dangerous place to be in the pandemic,” said Paine. “We’ve lost a lot of vulnerable and quite frankly frightened poll workers that won’t be able to work.”

The mayor also says the city is taking all of the necessary precautions including maintaining social distancing between poll workers.

Anyone interested in signing up can reach out to Superior’s City Clerk’s office by calling 715-395-7200.