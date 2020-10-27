Duluth Youth Group to Host COVID Friendly ‘Trunk-or-Treating’ Event

DULUTH, Minn. – Neighborhood Youth Services is putting together a free COVID friendly “Trunk-or-Treating” event this Halloween for kids throughout Duluth.

More than 30 businesses and organizations are sponsoring the event and will pop their trunks in the Lake City parking lot in Canal Park on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The trunks will be full of candy, which are pre-packaged in baggies.

Adults will be wearing rubbing gloves and stationed at each vehicle to give out the candy safely.

Neighborhood Youth Services is a non-profit engaging diverse youth by offering hope, a sense of belonging and opportunities — and this Trunk-or-Treating event is one of those opportunities thanks to the help of local businesses.

“I think because every local business consists of a person and a family and we are here to help the people in this city, whether it’s the individual or the whole family. Let them know the resources that’s here,” said Pez Davila and Kia Ronning, organizers with Neighborhood Youth Services.

The Lake City parking lot is located at 300 Canal Park Drive, which is between Canal Park Lodge and Canal Park Brewing Company.

Everybody is encouraged to dress up and have fun!