Early Cold, Snow Gets Deer Hunters Excited to Gear Up for Firearm Season

The owner of Chalstrom's Bait and Tackle on Rice Lake Road in Duluth said there's been a 20% increase in sales already compared to this time last year.

DULUTH, Minn.- The early blasts of cold and snow have had deer hunters in the Northland gearing up for the upcoming rifle season.

Fishing and archery season have been busy, but now sales of hunting licenses have skyrocketed ahead of November’s firearm season, according to the shop’s owner.

“This early cold isn’t hurting things definitely a lot of people for this upcoming rifle season, it’s a lot easier for people to get around in the woods when a lot of the ponds and a lot of the wet areas are froze up,” John Chalstrom said.

According to Chalstrom, they are almost wiped out of their stock of rifle ammunition. So he advises people to look online if they need any last minute.