First Solar Garden in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Sustainably Powering Neighborhood

Non-profit Ecolibrium 3 made the unveiling Saturday on Michigan Street right along I-35.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lincoln Park Neighborhood’s only solar garden is now officially in operation.

The sustainable energy garden is powering the Duluth Veterans Place, which is a transitional housing project by the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MAC-V).

Duluth Veterans Place planned to have solar panels themselves, but the building’s structure kept that from happening.

The garden will also support an emergency energy fund to help low-income households in Lincoln Park with their utilities.

“We’re excited that this is a first innovative project but we hope that what it does is serve as a model for other ways in which we can take some of those smaller lots in our community and use them for clean energy production,” said Ecolibrium 3 Founder and CEO, Jodi Slick.

The garden has been live since the beginning of October and has already generated at least 2 megawatt hours — enough to power hundreds of homes.

In the future Slick said they hope to make the site a neighborhood wi-fi hotspot.