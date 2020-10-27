Minnesota Wilderness Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Team Announces Schedule Changes

The Wilderness's new home opener will be November 14th against the Minnesota Magicians.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness have learned that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, according to general manager Dave Boitz.

That player began showing symptoms this past Saturday following an exhibition game Friday night against Kenai River. Game two of the doubleheader on Saturday was cancelled and since then, no other players on the team tested positive. However, those who played in Friday’s game will be quarantined for safety precautions.

The team also announced changes to their upcoming schedule. This Saturday’s home opener versus St. Cloud is moved to March 3rd. Next week’s road trip to Austin will now be played on January 7th. The Wilderness’s new home opener will be November 14th against the Minnesota Magicians.