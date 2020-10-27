Officials Reassure Voters About Election Being Secure and Having No Interference

WISCONSIN – With the election day just around the corner, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is making sure that voters are counted without interference.

Election officials want to reassure voters that the vote count process is done in a fair and orderly manner.

Things like voter intimidation are a crime and anyone who attempts to or threatens the use of force to prevent others from voting will be investigated.

Disinformation was also used throughout the country during the 2016 elections, according to Kaul, and he wants to inform the public that this is a possibility again and people need to take steps to make sure they are not being moved by foreign influences.

The attorney general says he doesn’t want to sound like an alarmist, but wants to be extra cautious this year.

“We do have secure elections in Wisconsin and I’m confident that people will be able to vote safely and that results of this election will reflect the will of the voters,” said Kaul. “That being said, we are also taking steps to prepare so that if there are issues that arise, that we can address them quickly.”

And on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to extend the deadline for mail-in votes to be received in Wisconsin meaning all ballots must be obtained by 8 p.m. on election day.

Those ballots will also not be counted until that day, which means it will take a bit longer to get results in Wisconsin.

This doesn’t mean anything is wrong with the process – it just means that clerks have followed the law and are making sure that every ballot is counted.

“At the end of the day, our goal is to make sure that every voter who goes to the polls is able to vote safely and that every lawfully cast ballot in Wisconsin is counted,” said Kaul.

If they have not voted by mail, people can vote early in-person or at the polls on election day.