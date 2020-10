Prep Volleyball: Cloquet, Esko Earn Sweeps at Home

The Lumberjacks and Eskomos continued their stellar starts to the season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Ava Carlson and Brenna McCleary combined for 13 kills as Cloquet earned their fifth win of the season with a home sweep over Moose Lake Tuesday night.

In other prep volleyball action, Esko stays undefeated as they top Carlton 3-0.