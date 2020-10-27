Registration Still Open for RBA’s 3-on-3 POD Play League

The league is open to kids in grades 2nd through 5th and will take place across six weeks.

DULUTH, Minn. -Registration is still open for the Rookie Basketball Associations’s 3-on-3 POD Play League.

It’s open to kids in grades 2nd through 5th and will take place across six weeks. But according to RBA coordinator Kris Mallett, this year’s league will understandably look very different.

“So the kids will stay in groups of 16 to 20. They’ll play within that same group of 16 to 20 kids each weekend in a one hour slot. They’ll play two games. We’ll play the first game, reshuffle the teams, play another game. Next week, you play on a different team. We just keep reshuffling the teams every week and they stay within that pod so we can easily contact trace. We can easily notify families and all that kind of stuff because we’re all keeping that same group together,” Mallett said.

Registration will close Thursday at 4 p.m. The league plans to begin on November 7th. For more information, click here.