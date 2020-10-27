Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Tuesday, October 27

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 137,536 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday morning and 15 new deaths bringing the death total to 2,368 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 2,724,320 tests have been completed to date.

There are 122,100 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 9,729 patients have required hospitalization and 2,589 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 462 – 2 deaths

Cook: 17

Itasca: 763– 17 deaths

Koochiching: 172 – 5 deaths

Lake: 126

St. Louis: 3,079 – 70 deaths

Ashland: 269 – 3 death

Bayfield: 221 – 1 death

Douglas: 766 – 1 death

Iron: 184 – 2 death

Sawyer: 369 – 3 death

Gogebic: 283 – 3 death

As of Tuesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 201,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 1,788 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For the lastest COVID-19 numbers and updates:

Click here for Minnesota

Click here for Wisconsin

Click here for Michigan