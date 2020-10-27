World Championship Boxers Return to Training Site to Thank Local Community

BARNUM, Minn. – Back on August 8th, Minneapolis boxers Jamal “Shango” James and David Morrell Jr. each captured world championship titles on national television. They both trained at the Circle of Discipline Gym in Barnum and Tuesday, they returned to give thanks to the Barnum and Moose Lake communities.

James won the WBA interim welterweight crown with a unanimous decision over Thomas Dulorme. The 32-year-old says his training camp was grueling, not just with the boxing, but from other factors as well.

“The journey itself was a long and hard journey. So to be able to go through everything we went through with the COVID, with the George Floyd, with just personal family stuff as well, and stay up here and focus through it and then fight hard and bring back those titles back to Minnesota, it felt extremely good,” said James.

Morrell Jr. defeated Lennox Allen to win the WBA interim supermiddleweight belt in just his third career pro fight. The 22-year-old says he is proud to represent his new home in Minneapolis, as well as his family in Cuba.

“It’s great. Without them, I’d be nothing. From my mother to my younger brothers, the support has been so fulfilling. Even though the circumstances in Cuba was a little bit difficult, they were able to keep up and be there no matter what throughout the whole process,” Morrell Jr. said through a translator.

Both say they don’t have any fights in the near future, but they’ll definitely be back in the ring in 2021.