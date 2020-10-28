A Google Trend Shows An Increase Of People Searching How To Change Vote

Wisconsin voters will have until Thursday to utilize this option through a mail-in ballot.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A recent Google trend showed a spike in the number of people searching how they can change their vote.

Both Minnesota and Wisconsin allow voters to make that choice.

Unfortunately, the deadline has since passed for Minnesota voters, but there is still time for Wisconsin residents.

Depending on how they wish to make the change, voters will have until Thursday to utilize this option through a mail-in ballot.

Wisconsin voters, who wish to spoil their ballot and cast their vote in person can do so by this Friday.

“We’ve all been hit with the advertising, text messages, and the debates. People have been watching the news and they may have just changed their mind,” said Superior City Clerk Terri Kalan. “If something has caused them to change their mind, they do have the right to change their vote.”

Wisconsin voters that wish to cancel their vote and cast a new ballot can contact the Superior City Clerk’s office at 715-395-7200.