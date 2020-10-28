Ammunition Shortage Not Good For Deer Season

A recent survey showed ammunition sales increased by nearly 140% in the first half of this year compared to 2019.

DULUTH, Minn. – The nation has seen dramatic supply shortages for certain goods throughout the course of the pandemic.

As deer season approaches, there is a strong decline in the amount of available ammunition.

At the beginning of the pandemic, many gun shops started seeing ammunition shortages.

Reasons for this included panic buying by gun owners and the lack of production after many manufactures shut down.

Now it is a race to catch up as most of the popular bullet producing companies are still not at full capacity.

But what could the limited supply of ammo mean for deer hunters this year?

“A lot of guys are brand specific to the type of ammunition they like to use. They are probably going to have to be flexible this year,” said Richard Miller, shift manager at Fisherman’s Corner in Duluth. “We are not seeing some of the regular brands we normally would.”

Many gun shops are also having a hard time getting a supply of particular calibers of ammunition including the 30/30 which is popular for deer hunting.

