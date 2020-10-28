Defending Section Champs South Ridge Still Hungry for Success in 2020

The Panthers will be back in action Thursday night against Cherry.

CULVER, Minn. – During times of increased stress, the human body goes through a fight-or-flight response, a physiological reaction that either prepares our bodies to stay and fight or run away and flee. And whether it’s a change of venue or change in opponent, this year’s high school football season has presented a lot of challenges. But South Ridge has continued to show they’re going to keep fighting back.

The Panthers are a perfect 3-0 so far, allowing just 12 total points on the season. And even though they are the defending section champs, the team has found a way to still play with a chip on their shoulder. But even when it looks like everything is going right, head coach Brent Johnson still sees a tough road back to the section title game.

“You really can’t take nothing for granted in this section. There’s always good teams in our section. Cromwell, you can never put them out. Hill City is doing well this year. It’s going to be up for grabs I think when the playoffs come. Hopefully by that time we can stay healthy and start playing good ball,” said Johnson.

South Ridge has continued to rely heavily on running back Connor Bushbaum. The senior has been unstoppable this season with nearly 700 yards and six touchdowns in just three games. Bushbaum says his mindset is simple when the ball is in his hands.

“Just see a hole, hit it, put your head down and run as fast as you can. That’s my motto. Our line has been working so hard all season. We got quite a bit of young guys and they’ve really been able to step up and they’ve just been blocking so good. Feels good when you’re down five yards and you’re not getting touched,” Bushbaum said.

“He’s a patient runner. He waits for his blocks to get in front of them and he finds the holes. And then once he accelerates, he gets an opening and he finds it and he’s gone,” said Johnson.

The Panthers will be back in action Thursday night against Cherry. That game will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Mountain Iron-Buhl High School.