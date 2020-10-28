“Don’t Box Out Bookstores”: Zenith Bookstore Brings National Campaign To Light

DULUTH, Minn. – A local bookstore is participating in a nationwide campaign to encourage people to buy local.

The Don’t box out bookstores campaign was organized by America’s bookseller’s association, working with independent bookstores across the country to bring attention to how large corporations are monopolizing the book business.

Managers at Zenith bookstore say it’s important to invest, especially in community bookstores like Zenith.

“Local growth and community support,” said Nikki Silvestrini, the manager at Zenith Bookstore. “When you’re buying local and when you’re buying at local bookstores, you’re helping support local jobs and you’re putting money back into your community.”

Zenith isn’t offering any discounts for this campaign, but if you buy something from its holiday catalog, then you get 20 percent off.