Engineers Working Towards Changing Mountain Iron US Highway 169 Intersection

MOUNTAIN IRON, Minn. – Traffic engineers with St. Louis County presented a potential plan to make a dangerous Mountain Iron intersection along Highway 169 safer.

The intersection is at the cross of US 169 and Spirit Lake Road.

This spot has seen 10 intersection-related crashes in a ten-year period including one accident where two people died.

Engineers are proposing a reduced conflict intersection involving U-turns.

The new format would prevent vehicles on the side street from making a direct through or direct left-turn movement onto the highway.

Engineers say this change would only directly impact about four percent of traffic through that intersection.

“We can proactively identify intersections that are at risk and they may have had serious crash history and this intersection certainly does but we don’t have to wait for those crashes to happen,” says Project Engineer Victor Lund.

The state has 34 other of these reduced conflict intersections and at all of those, there has been a 100 percent reduction in fatal or serious right angle type crashes.

Once the plan and bidding is completed construction is set to begin around the summer of 2022.