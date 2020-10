Former Bulldog Jared Thomas Traded to ECHL’s Indy Fuel

The Hermantown native joins fellow Bulldog Peter Krieger, who signed with the Fuel last Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Florida Everblades of the ECHL have traded UMD alum Jared Thomas to the Indy Fuel.

It was a short stint with the Everblades for Thomas, who signed with the team on September 20th. The Hermantown native joins fellow Bulldog Peter Krieger, who signed with the Fuel last Friday.