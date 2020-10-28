Gov. Evers says ‘Stay Home’ as Cases and Deaths Hit Record Numbers in Wisconsin

From the start of the pandemic, it took Wisconsin 7 months to hit 100,000 cases, but after that, it only took 36 days to reach the next hundred thousand cases as COVID-19 continues to surge.

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin hit a grim COVID-19 record for deaths recorded in a single day along with a new high number of cases.

Governor Tony Evers had strong words for the Wisconsinites who are not taking the virus seriously.

From the start of the pandemic, it took Wisconsin 7 months to hit 100,000 cases, but after that, it only took 36 days to reach the next hundred thousand cases as COVID-19 continues to surge.

More than 5,200 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the first time one-day case totals have eclipsed 5,000.

This means, Wisconsin now has more than 200,000 total cases since the pandemic began.

There were also 64 new deaths reported on Tuesday breaking the previous state record of 48 deaths from the virus in one day which was set just last week.

Gov. Evers encouraged people to only go out when absolutely necessary such as for groceries or prescriptions, continuing the message he has had since the start.

“Stay home, don’t have people to your home that are outside your immediate family or household. Don’t host or go to gatherings of people outside of your immediate family or household, limit your social interactions to a circle of 5 and that means 5 total,” says Gov. Evers.

Hospitals in Wisconsin are also on the brink of being overwhelmed.

84 percent of COVID-19 hospital beds are filled right now with 24 percent of those virus patients being treated in the ICU.

Tuesday also saw more than 25 percent of people who got tested for COVID being positive, the highest number of the pandemic as well.