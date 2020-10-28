Hogwarts Halloween Provides Safe Alternative

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Halloween.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Pilgrim Church in Duluth is putting on a unique drive-by event for Halloween inspired by Harry Potter.

The theme is Hogwarts.

There will be plenty of fun wizard-inspired activities, such as a potions table and a wand giveaway.

A flying car will also be set up for Halloween-goers to take a ride and of course plenty of candy for everyone to enjoy.

The event is part of a collaboration between area churches that are all providing a safe Halloween alternative for the community.

“We want to make this Halloween the best it can be for lots of people that don’t get to do the regular things people do on Halloween,” said Youth Group Leader Annika Nielsen.

Hogwarts Halloween takes place at the Pilgrim Church located at 2310 East Fourth Street.

It runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.