Scarium at the Aquarium Returns with Extra Precautions

Kids and their parents were all dressed up to check out the different animal habitats which were also decked out for Halloween.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Great Lakes Aquarium got spooky for the annual “Scarium at the Aquarium” on Tuesday.

There was, of course, free goodies to take home too.

This year’s event is spread out over three days because of COVID restrictions allowing for 200 people per evening instead of the usual 900 for one night.

“It’s just this really great event so we wanted to find a way to adapt it and give that opportunity for kids to still put on their costumes and get some treats and just have a good time this Halloween season,” says Danielle Tikalsky, the Volunteer and Community Engagement Coordinator at the aquarium.

Tickets for this year’s Scarium are sold out but there’s always next year when the event is hopefully back to normal.