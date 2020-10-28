Spirit Mountain, Mont du Lac Anticipate Adventurous Winter Season

Snowmaking Has Begun at Both Resorts, with Mont du Lac Already Opening One Run on Oct. 24

DULUTH, Minn. – The Northland recently experienced its first blast of winter weather, and while many aren’t yet welcoming the change of season, it has ski and snowboard enthusiasts thrilled to hit the slopes.

The cooler weather is also kick-starting the snowmaking season at two recreational areas in the Twin Ports.

“Here we are in October and we’re already seeing the color white out on the hill and that is beautiful,” said Jon Regenold, Co-Director of Resort Service at Spirit Mountain.

The ‘S-word.’ It’s dreaded by many but means sales and a season of fun for those in the recreation business.

“Everything we do is dependent on the weather, whether that’s here in the preseason, getting ready for the winter or even in the winter. We rely so much on what nature does,” said Regenold.

After a silent summer at Spirit Mountain due to financial impacts from COVID-19, the slopes will reopen this winter.

“Outdoor recreation is key in our community and we’re very excited to be on the brink of that this winter season,” said Regenold.

For Regenold, the mix of natural and manmade powder is a precious sight as the mountain looks to make a financial comeback this winter.

“It gets everybody’s hopes up, and it gets everybody’s focus on what we’re doing this winter,” said Regenold.

Flakes began to fly at Spirit Mountain on Oct. 24 this year. Regenold has high hopes for Mother Nature as the resort aims to open its more than 20 runs in the next few weeks.

“We know that winter is something that we get to enjoy, so it’s super important that a place like Spirit and recreation in the winter is available,” said Regenold.

Lessons will continue this year for those that are beginning, or simply want to brush up on skills from last season.

“We’ve got a terrain that’s available for everybody,” said Regenold.

“We were able to open for the first time all year on Oct. 24, so that was really exciting,” said Bridgette Duffy, Sales and Marketing Manager at Mont du Lac Resort in Superior.

Just a stone’s throw across the St. Louis River, snowmaking, and fun are also underway at Mont du Lac Resort.

“Honestly, it’s really exciting. We love our winter season, the weather ended up working out perfectly for us,” said Duffy.

This year, the staff at Mont du Lac is already breaking records, and they’re proud of it.

“We were the first ski hill to open in the Duluth-Superior area, second in the nation,” said Duffy.

Duffy says their earliest opening date used to be November 13th. This year, it’s accelerated and adventure is on the way.

“What’s great about Mont du Lac is you can sit on our Base Lodge deck, so you’re a parent, you have young kids and want to watch them ski and maybe you don’t want to go skiing with them, they know what they’re doing, you can sit, have a drink and have some food on our deck and see the entire hill,” said Duffy.

Whether you’re a winter weather enthusiast or looking to enjoy the endeavors of friends or family, both businesses are ready to let it snow to help you go and have some fun during a year when so much seems uncertain.

“We’re pushing to do everything we can to keep people outdoors,” said Duffy. “For the winter and moving forward, we are going to be having outdoor food and beverage options for people to enjoy during those busier times.”

New this year, Mont du Lac will be offering snowshoe rentals, and have ice skating available on the RV Resort pond.

Both resorts have winter pass deals going on now that’ll end on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Click here for more information from Spirit Mountain.

Click here to access information from Mont du Lac Resort.