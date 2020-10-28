St. Louis County Gives Back, Providing Money to Organizations in the Area

Issues like mental health, youth substance abuse and food insecurity are persisting in the Northland. Now St. Louis County is stepping up by providing more than $350,000 to five organizations that can help.

The funds will be distributed throughout the county, including $90,000 to the Stone Soup Partnership and $62,000 to Recovery Alliance Duluth.

The Stone Soup Partnership is a collaboration between Duluth Children’s Museum, the Duluth Community Garden Program, Community Action Duluth and Ecolibrium3. The money will help combat food insecurity in the area.

Plans include expanding the current garden and kitchen opportunities in the new Duluth Children’s Museum. It’s in the process of moving to West Superior Street.

The big goal is keeping people food secure.

“It’s incredible,” said Cameron Kruger, President and CEO of Duluth Children’s Museum.

“You know, I think we had a really strong application. Our partnership is a strong team of people who really believe in Lincoln Park and food security and so I’m not surprised that they chose our particular plan because we really put a lot of thought into it and it’s going to have a big impact on our neighborhood.”

Recovery Alliance will also be receiving funds to establish a full-time employee. That person will focus on increasing awareness and prevention activity when it comes to substance abuse disorders.

“I’m just really proud to be a part of the work that’s going on in the community,” said Beth Elstad, the co-founder and executive director of Recovery Alliance Duluth. “It’s an honor to be able to work with people and work with individuals who are allowing us into their life and supporting them through the journey.”

Other organizations receiving county funding include American Indian Community Housing, the Mesabi Range College Addiction Studies Department, and the partnership between Range Mental Health and the Virginia Fire Department.